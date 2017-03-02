Coldplay Surprise with New Song ‘Hypnotised’ from Upcoming EP ‘Kaleidoscope’

By Robyn Collins

Coldplay just dropped a surprise new track, “Hypnotised,” and the lyric video set a record on YouTube for single-day views, with 9 million hits, creating an unexpected birthday present for frontman Chris Martin.

The song will be on the band’s new EP Kaleidoscope, which comes out June 2. Martin, who turned 40 today, called the track “a new non-single from the EP.”

Coldplay’s Chainsmokers collab, “Something Just Like This,” will be featured on the EP as well, along with three other unreleased tracks.

Kaleidoscope is the sister release to the band’s seventh studio album A Head Full Of Dreams, which was rumored to be the band’ last. A Head Full Of Dreams came out in December 2015 and landed at Number two in the U.S. and Number one in the UK. It has sold more than five million copies to date.

Check out the new Coldplay track “Hypnotised”:

Kaleidoscope tracklist:

1. All I Can Think About Is You

2. Something Just Like This

3. Miracles 2

4. A L I E NS

5. Hypnotised