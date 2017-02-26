If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the Radio.com app on your phone!
HOUR 1
1 Night Riots “Breaking Free” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee / playing Top Golf 5/13)
2 Spoon “Hot Thoughts”
3 Adelitas Way “Undercover You” (X-Effect Debut / playing Brooklyn Bowl this Thursday)
4 Pepper “Wait”
5 Billy Talent “Afraid Of Heights”
6 Trapdoor Social “Winning As Truth” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
7 Beartooth “Hated”
8 Mulholland Drive “Folsom Prison” (X-Effect Debut / Johnny Cash cover)
9 Save Ferris “New Sound” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
10 SWMRS “Figuring It Out”
11 The Soft White Sixties “Miss Beverly” (X-Effect Debut / playing Neon Reverb Festival 3/10)
12 New Language “Frantic Believer”
13 The Royal Foundry “Dreamers”
14 New Found Glory “Happy Being Miserable” (X-Effect Debut)
15 Echo Park Social Club “Andy, Where Did You Go?” (X-Effect Debut)
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT
LOCAL – Reckless Reckless “Our Fight” (Local Effect Debut)
LOCAL – iRie “Psychotic” (Local Effect Debut)
LOCAL – Rabid Young “Bright Lights” (Local Effect Debut)
1 Avalon Landing “Only Kids” (current Champion of The Beatdown)
2 Big Wreck “One Good Piece Of Me” (Challenger #1 in The Beatdown Redemption Wknd. CLICK HERE TO VOTE!)
3 Dude York “Love Is” (Challenger #1 in The Beatdown Redemption Wknd. CLICK HERE TO VOTE!)
4 Islander “Better Day” (Challenger #1 in The Beatdown Redemption Wknd. CLICK HERE TO VOTE!)
5 Less Than Jake “Bomb Drop”
6 Walker Lukens “Where Is Thunder Road?” (X-Effect Debut)
7 VanLadyLove “Mars”
8 The Bright Light Social Hour “Tear Down That Wall”
9 A Day To Remember “Bullfight” (X-Effect Debut)
10 The Griswolds “Role Models”
11 The Orwells “Black Francis” (X-Effect Debut)
12 Pixies “Bel Esprit” (playing The Chelsea 10/21)
13 Ballyhoo! “Girls” (X-Effect Debut)
