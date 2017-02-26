Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The X-Effect Playlist: 10PM – Midnight – 02/26/2017

February 26, 2017 7:57 PM By Pauly
HOUR 1

1 Night Riots “Breaking Free” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee / playing Top Golf 5/13)

2 Spoon “Hot Thoughts”

3 Adelitas Way “Undercover You” (X-Effect Debut / playing Brooklyn Bowl this Thursday)

4 Pepper “Wait”

5 Billy Talent “Afraid Of Heights”

6 Trapdoor Social “Winning As Truth” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

7 Beartooth “Hated”

8 Mulholland Drive “Folsom Prison” (X-Effect Debut / Johnny Cash cover)

9 Save Ferris “New Sound” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

10 SWMRS “Figuring It Out”

11 The Soft White Sixties “Miss Beverly” (X-Effect Debut / playing Neon Reverb Festival 3/10)

12 New Language “Frantic Believer”

13 The Royal Foundry “Dreamers”

14 New Found Glory “Happy Being Miserable” (X-Effect Debut)

15 Echo Park Social Club “Andy, Where Did You Go?” (X-Effect Debut)

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Reckless Reckless “Our Fight” (Local Effect Debut)

LOCAL – iRie “Psychotic” (Local Effect Debut)

LOCAL – Rabid Young “Bright Lights” (Local Effect Debut)

Avalon Landing “Only Kids” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

2 Big Wreck “One Good Piece Of Me” (Challenger #1 in The Beatdown Redemption Wknd. CLICK HERE TO VOTE!)

3 Dude York “Love Is” (Challenger #1 in The Beatdown Redemption Wknd. CLICK HERE TO VOTE!)

4 Islander “Better Day” (Challenger #1 in The Beatdown Redemption Wknd. CLICK HERE TO VOTE!)

5 Less Than Jake “Bomb Drop”

6 Walker Lukens “Where Is Thunder Road?” (X-Effect Debut)

7 VanLadyLove “Mars”

8 The Bright Light Social Hour “Tear Down That Wall”

9 A Day To Remember “Bullfight” (X-Effect Debut)

10 The Griswolds “Role Models”

11 The Orwells “Black Francis” (X-Effect Debut)

12 Pixies “Bel Esprit” (playing The Chelsea 10/21)

13 Ballyhoo! “Girls” (X-Effect Debut)

