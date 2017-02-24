Stream Foo Fighters Concert Live Right Now!

By Radio.com Staff

Foo Fighters fans you’re in luck, the band is streaming their intimate set from Cheese and Grain in Frome, UK live.

Related: Dave Grohl on Hearing His First Ever Song: ‘I Sound Like a Girl’

“We have a strictly private event at the Cheese and Grain this Friday 24th February. There will be no tickets available at all to anyone who has not already been invited. Please do not come to the venue as we are unable to assist with any admission requests and we will be closed to the public all day,” reads a statement from the venue. Now we know why!

The band also took the opportunity to confirm that they will headline the Pyramid Stage at this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

Check out the live stream below.