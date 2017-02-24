Brooklyn Brewery Black Chocolate Stout

The Brooklyn Brewery Black Chocolate Stout has 10% ABV. This beer can be found traditionally between October and March. It’s being served from a 12oz Brown Bottle that was brewed on an unknown date. The beer was purchased at Top Shelf Wine and Spirits on Ft Apache…it was not on sale.

Proper Glassware: Pint Glass. Mug or Snifter

Serve @: 50°F

Look: The Black Chocolate Stout pours a deep dark black body much like the name would suggest. With a normal pour it produced about 3 thick fingers of dark brown head that dissipated in a few minutes leaving behind a brown sticky lacing on the side of the glass.

Smell: When this stout warms up you can fully get the full spectrum of aromas that it produces. There is a maple sweetness that jumps out at first followed by hints of chocolate and bitter coffee. There is also a nice amount of alcohol present as well.

Taste: This is a fairly complex stout that works on many levels. There are big hits of baking chocolate and malts up front followed by hints dark fruit and alcohol with the slightest bitter bite in the finish.

Feel: Medium-Heavy bodied. Lightly carbonated. Somewhat Creamy.

Drinkability: Like almost every beer that The Brooklyn Brewery brews this is an excellent representation of Russian Imperial Stouts. The high ABV means it can age in interesting ways. It is the best on cold winter days and can be the perfect after dinner drink when paired with a dessert.

4.2 out of 5 on the Mahoney’s Beer Scale of Supremacy



