The National, St. Vincent to Contribute to ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Album

By Robyn Collins

The producers of the series Bob’s Burgers have teamed up with The National, St. Vincent, Sleater-Kinney and many others to contribute to an album for the show. The record is scheduled to drop May 12 and features no less than 112 short songs, reports Pitchfork.

The songs by the special guests — which also include Aziz Ansari, Bill Hader and Paul Rudd — will be featured alongside tracks from cast regulars Kristen Schaal, H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, and Sarah Silverman,

Watch the National and Låpsley’s cover “Bad Stuff Happens in the Bathroom” below: