Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Andrew W.K.’s New App will Give Users a Bloody Nose

Get 'Wet' with the self-proclaimed party king. February 23, 2017 5:32 AM
Filed Under: Andrew W.K.

By Robyn Collins

Self-proclaimed “Party” expert Andrew W.K. just released a new app.

The New York rocker, Party Party leader, and public speaker has revealed a downloadable App which drops gory artwork from 2002’s I Get Wet, on top of your face, giving you a bloody nose, without the actual pain.

Related: Andrew W.K. Announces Formation of The Party Party

In addition to providing a bloody nose, the app also lets users digitally dress in Andrew W.K.’s white t-shirt and add his hair to any photo, and there’s even a blood flow graphic option to save as a GIF.

The Party Hard Bloody Nose App is an equal opportunity software, available for Android and Apple users.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From X107.5

Sign Up Now
New Podcast
Get The App

Listen Live