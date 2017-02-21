The 1975 Cover Sade’s ‘By Your Side’

By Radio.com Staff

The 1975 have covered Sade’s “By Your Side.”

The track was the lead single to Sade’s multi-platinum selling fifth studio album Lovers Rock, which was released in 2000.

Speaking with BBC Radio 1 The 1975’s frontman Matt Healy talked about the track’s influence on current music. ““If you listen to Kanye, if you listen to Bon Iver, if you listen to Francis and the Lights, moments on that Chance [The Rapper] record—that song, “By Your Side,” has so much of that kind of identity. When I was listening to it, I was listening to it with this real kind of sense of modernity and thinking, ‘Wow, this is still really, really forward-thinking.'”

The cover will raise money for the charity War Child. Check out the cover of “By Your Side” below followed by Sade’s original.