Frances Bean on Kurt Cobain’s 50th Birthday: ‘You are Loved and You are Missed’

By Amanda Wicks

Yesterday (February 20th) marked what would have been Kurt Cobain’s 50th birthday, and his daughter Frances Bean took a moment to remember him on Instagram.

Bean posted a photo of a handwritten note she addressed to her late father. “Today would have been your 50th birthday,” the note stated. “You are loved and you are missed. Thank you for giving me the GIFT of life. Forever your daughter, Frances Bean Cobain.”

In another Instagram post, Bean also shared a text message exchange with her grandmother. She texted her “grams” that she knew Cobain was grateful his mother raised her. Her grandmother wrote back noting how her granddaughter had turned into a beautiful woman. “He would be so ‘smugly’ proud of you,” she added. Bean captioned the post, “Not gonna lie, I cried a little. I love you grams.”

Cobain committed suicide in 1994, when Bean was 20 months old.

