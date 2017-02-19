If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the Radio.com app on your phone!

HOUR 1

1 Islander “Better Day” (X-Effect Debut)

2 Spoon “Hot Thoughts”

3 WYLDLIFE “Teenage Heart” (X-Effect Debut)

4 Avalon Landing “Only Kids”

5 Less Than Jake “Bomb Drop”

6 Judah & The Lion “Take It All Back”

7 Pepper “Wait”

8 Save Ferris “New Sound” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

9 Arcade Fire “I Give You Power”

10 SWMRS “Figuring It Out”

11 The Royal Foundry “Dreamers” (X-Effect Debut)

12 The Bright Light Social Hour “Tear Down That Wall”

13 Adelitas Way “Unbroken” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

14 Young Fathers “Only God Knows”

15 Trapdoor Social “Winning As Truth” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – LoveSick Radio “Hooray” (Local Effect Debut)

LOCAL – EMDF (Embrace My Darkest Fear) “Lost In A Dream” (Local Effect Debut)

1 The Griswolds “Role Models” (Challenger #1 in The Beatdown. CLICK HERE TO VOTE!)

2 Big Wreck “One Good Piece Of Me” (Challenger #2 in The Beatdown. CLICK HERE TO VOTE!)

3 Night Riots “Breaking Free” (Champion of The Beatdown. CLICK HERE TO VOTE!)

4 Magic Bronson “Nervous”

5 The Orwells “They Put A Body In The Bayou”

6 Hoops “Rules” (X-Effect Debut)

7 New Language “Frantic Believer”

8 Irontom “Be Bold Like Elijah”

9 Dude York “Love Is” (X-Effect Debut)

10 Rubblebucket “If U C My Enemies”

11 Billy Talent “Afraid Of Heights”

12 Morgxn “Home”

13 VanLadyLove “Mars”

14 Beartooth “Hated”

15 Pixies “Bel Esprit” (X-Effect Debut)

***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUMBIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)

In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect Spotlight? CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT!

***KEEP IN CONTACT***

Feel free to give feedback & suggestions for X-Effect. Email pauly.kover@cbsradio.com and follow @ThePaulyKover on Twitter, Facebook, Periscope & Instagram!