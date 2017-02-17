Join Us at the Vegas Golden Knights 24-Hour Open House!

Mark your calendars for February 21st and 22nd … you’re hanging out with us inside T-MOBILE ARENA! We’re teaming up with the Vegas Golden Knights for a 24-HOUR OPEN HOUSE extravaganza!
The fun kicks off February 21st at 8 a.m. and runs until 8 a.m. February 22nd!
What’s in store?
- Live broadcasts with x107.5 personalities!
- Interactive games and activities for fans of all ages (street hockey, a shooting cage and more!)
- Ticket giveaways to the Golden Knights home opener at the top of every hour for the full 24 hours
- Hockey Discussions with Golden Knights staff
- Ticket Sales and Information Booth will be open for the full 24 hours, including details on the new 11 and 22-game season ticket offerings
Scope out the arena, say hi to your favorite personalities and help us welcome the Vegas Golden Knights! See the full details HERE.