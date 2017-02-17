Incubus’ Drop New Lyric Video for ‘Nimble Bastard’

By Robyn Collins
Alt-rock band Incubus just shared the lyric video for their new track “Nimble Bastard.”
The band tells Billboard the track “was born of my fascination and loving envy for a couple of people in my life who have this kind of amazing adaptability. If they’re at their lowest point, they just bounce back and learn these incredible lessons from being knocked down.”
Incubus is scheduled to release their eighth studio album, 8, on April 21st and will also launch their North American co-headlining tour, their first since 2015, with Jimmy Eat World and Judah & The Lion beginning in July.
Incubus and Jimmy Eat World 2017 tour dates:
July 6 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Perfect Vodka Amphitheater –
July 7 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 8 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
July 11 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 12 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 14 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 15 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater
July 16 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods
July 18 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 19 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 20 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
July 22 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
July 23 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 25 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
July 26 – Burgettstown, PA @ Key Bank Pavilion
July 27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
July 29 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 30 – Noblesville, IN @ Klipsch Music Center
August 1 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 2 – New Orleans, LA @ Bold Sphere at Champions Square
August 4 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
August 5 – Austin, TX @ Austin 360 Amphitheater
August 6 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
August 9 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
August 11 – Chula Vista, CA @ Sleep Train Amphitheatre
August 12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
August 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
August 16 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
August 18 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre
August 19 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
October 3 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
