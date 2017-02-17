Beer for Breakfast: Hop Cooler Citrus IPA

Hop Cooler Citrus IPA (India Pale Ale)

Hop Cooler Citrus IPA from Ninkasi has 7.2% ABV and 74 IBUs (International Bitterness Units). This beer was released in 2016 and can be found year round. It’s being served from a 12oz Brown Bottle that was brewed on an unknown date. The beer was purchased at Top Shelf Wine and Spirits on Ft Apache…it was not on sale.

Proper Glassware: Pint Glass or a Mug

Serve @: 45-50°F

Look: The hop cooler pours a slight hazy orange-ish/amber. The carbonation is fine and ample and there look to be a few other fine particles floating around in the beer. With a strong pour I achieved about 2 fingers of off white frothy head that dissipated fairly quick leaving behind lots of sticky white lacing.

Smell: The nose on the Hop Cooler Citrus IPA is very inviting. Citrus and Tangerine are dominate the nose on this beer but are not over powering. There is little to bo alcohol to be found in the nose of this beer

Taste: Like the name would suggest and how the nose started off the taste of this IPA starts off with big hits of clean citrus and grapefruit. There is a nice piney hop bite followed again by even more citrus in the aftertaste.

Feel: Medium bodied, Amply Carbonated. Crisp.

Drinkability: This is a great example of what a Citrus IPA should be… For a beer with 7.2% ABV it’s easy to drink and very refreshing. This beer can be drank anytime of the year but I think it will truly shine on a sunny Spring weekend out on the patio.

4.05 out of 5 on the Mahoney’s Beer Scale of Supremacy