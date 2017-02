On today’s show the legendary Brandon Flowers of The Killers calls in to talk about his love of Nevada and Beard Trimmings. Plus we play “Are You Smarter Than A Community College Drop Out?” with Mahoney AND we get weird with a few callers and talk about bad dates that went really really wrong. Plus much more!

Full Show Podcast:

https://cbsx1075lasvegas.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/021617-brandonflowers.mp3