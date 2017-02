On today’s show Mahoney brought in some Michter’s Barrel Strength Kentucky Straight Rye Whisky for Whiskey Wednesday. We brought back one of our favorites with “The Movie Quote Quiz”, listener Alex called in with a weird story about a foot massage place on Spring Mountain AND Mahoney CELEBRATES Rumor the 5 year old German Shepard who took Best in Show at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Show!

Full Show Audio:

https://cbsx1075lasvegas.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/021517-whiskywed-moviequotequiz-springmountainfootrubs.mp3