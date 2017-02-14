Watch Metallica & Lady Gaga’s GRAMMY Performance, Now with Working Audio

By Amanda Wicks

Metallica’s performance with Lady Gaga at the 59th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday (February 12st) suffered from significant audio issues that crippled the first minute of “Moth Into Flame.”

James Hetfield’s microphone wasn’t turned on—or simply wasn’t working—and it wasn’t until he walked over to Gaga’s microphone over a minute into their performance that viewers at home could finally hear him.

Now, RoLoad—a Romanian Metallica fansite—posted the entire performance on Facebook featuring intact audio. When asked how they managed to get the rip, RoLoad explained the web feed didn’t have audio difficulties. It was only the live broadcast on TV that seemed to have a problem.

Considering Hetfield recognized there was an audio issue almost immediately and had to walk over to Gaga, it seems unlikely the web broadcast miraculously avoided the same issue occurring on stage and screen. It seems more likely some clever technician has instead stitched in Hetfield’s vocals from another performance. But at least now fans can hear what it would’ve sounded like without audio issues.

Watch below.