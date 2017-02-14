Dave and Mahoney PODCast: 02-14-17 / Valentines Day Curmudgeons

On today’s show we decided to put Mahoney’s 3 years of high school Spanish to the test by playing a new game with Sylvia called “Sexy or Salty Sayings with Sylvia” or SSSS for short. Plus it appears that none of us here on the show are true romantics at heart because we discuses some of the more depressing stats for Valentines Day and how there are some countries that have even OUTLAWED Valentines Day because it’s immoral. Plus we took your calls and posts asking what 3 words you’d rather hear than “I Love You” today…

Listen to the full show PODcast bellow:

