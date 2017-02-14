Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Dave and Mahoney PODCast: 02-14-17 / Valentines Day Curmudgeons

February 14, 2017 10:12 AM
Filed Under: Dave and Mahoney

On today’s show we decided to put Mahoney’s 3 years of high school Spanish to the test by playing a new game with Sylvia called “Sexy or Salty Sayings with Sylvia” or SSSS for short. Plus it appears that none of us here on the show are true romantics at heart because we discuses some of the more depressing stats for Valentines Day and how there are some countries that have even OUTLAWED Valentines Day because it’s immoral. Plus we took your calls and posts asking what 3 words you’d rather hear than “I Love You” today…

Listen to the full show PODcast bellow:

 

More from Dave & Mahoney
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From X107.5

Sign Up Now
New Podcast
Get The App

Listen Live