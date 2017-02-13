Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Linkin Park Share New Album Cover

February 13, 2017 3:17 PM
Filed Under: Linkin Park

By Radio.com Staff

Linkin Park have shared the cover artwork for their seventh studio album.

Related: Linkin Park Hope to Challenge and Inspire Fans on New Album

Earlier today the band revealed the first single from that release is titled “Heavy,” and features guest vocals from Kiiara.

The cover features children playing in the surf at golden hour. No title or release date has been given at this time.

Check out Linkin Park’s new album cover below.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From X107.5

Sign Up Now
New Podcast
Get The App

Listen Live