Dave and Mahoney 02-13-17 / Bruised Armpits, Samoa Joe and Matt Iseman

Well things got weird last Friday Night at Distill like we thought they would and Mahoney ended up with a weird bruise in his armpit which lead to an interesting discussion about weird injuries you got while out drinking. Plus WWE Superstar, The Destroyer of Seth Rollins surgically repaired knee aka the one and only Samoa Joe stopped into the studio to talk about Monday Night Raw tonight at the T-Mobil Arena plus he dropped some knowledge on the nerds who mispronounce GIF (Graphics Interchange Format)! Our old pal who has blown up and become a big star Matt Iseman (Host of American Ninja Warrior) called in to talk about making it to the finals of The New Celebrity Apprentice which airs on NBC tonight!

Check out the full show PODcast bellow:

https://cbsx1075lasvegas.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/021317-samoajoe-mattiseman-drunkhurtingyouself.mp3

Samoa Joe Interview:

https://cbsx1075lasvegas.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/1012.mp3

