HOUR 1
2 Adelitas Way “Unbroken” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
3 Less Than Jake “Bomb Drop” (X-Effect Debut)
4 Spoon “Hot Thoughts”
5 New Language “Frantic Believer”
6 Morgxn “Home”
7 Pepper “Wait”
8 Save Ferris “New Sound” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
9 Arcade Fire “I Give You Power”
10 The Orwells “They Put A Body In The Bayou”
11 Capital Cities “Vowels”
12 The Bright Light Social Hour “Tear Down That Wall” (X-Effect Debut)
13 San Cisco “SloMo”
14 VanLadyLove “Mars”
15 Judah & The Lion “Take It All Back”
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT
LOCAL – The Nocturnal Affair “Quiver” (Local Effect Debut)
LOCAL – Camden West “Is It You” (Local Effect Debut)
Young Fathers "Only God Knows"
Billy Talent "Afraid Of Heights"
3 Night Riots “Breaking Free” (current Champion of The Beatdown)
4 SWMRS “Figuring It Out”
5 Trapdoor Social “Winning As Truth” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
6 Magic Bronson “Nervous” (X-Effect Debut)
7 Irontom “Be Bold Like Elijah”
8 Hollerado “Born Yesterday”
9 Beartooth “Hated” (X-Effect Debut)
10 Rubblebucket “If U C My Enemies”
11 Future Islands “RAN”
12 The Griswolds “Role Models” (X-Effect Debut)
13 JR JR “Change My Mind”
14 Big Wreck “One Good Piece Of Me” (X-Effect Debut)
***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUMBIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)
