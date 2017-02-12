Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The X-Effect Playlist: 10PM – Midnight – 02/12/2017

February 12, 2017 4:00 AM By Pauly
HOUR 1

Avalon Landing “Only Kids”

Adelitas Way “Unbroken” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

3 Less Than Jake “Bomb Drop” (X-Effect Debut)

4 Spoon “Hot Thoughts”

5 New Language “Frantic Believer”

6 Morgxn “Home”

7 Pepper “Wait”

8 Save Ferris “New Sound” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

9 Arcade Fire “I Give You Power”

10 The Orwells “They Put A Body In The Bayou”

11 Capital Cities “Vowels”

12 The Bright Light Social Hour “Tear Down That Wall” (X-Effect Debut)

13 San Cisco “SloMo”

14 VanLadyLove “Mars”

15 Judah & The Lion “Take It All Back”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – The Nocturnal Affair “Quiver” (Local Effect Debut)

LOCAL – Camden West “Is It You” (Local Effect Debut)

1 Young Fathers “Only God Knows” (up for Redemption in The Beatdown. CLICK HERE TO VOTE!)

2 Billy Talent “Afraid Of Heights” (up for Redemption in The Beatdown. CLICK HERE TO VOTE!)

3 Night Riots “Breaking Free” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

4 SWMRS “Figuring It Out”

5 Trapdoor Social “Winning As Truth” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

6 Magic Bronson “Nervous” (X-Effect Debut)

7 Irontom “Be Bold Like Elijah”

8 Hollerado “Born Yesterday”

9 Beartooth “Hated” (X-Effect Debut)

10 Rubblebucket “If U C My Enemies”

11 Future Islands “RAN”

12 The Griswolds “Role Models” (X-Effect Debut)

13 JR JR “Change My Mind”

14 Big Wreck “One Good Piece Of Me” (X-Effect Debut)

