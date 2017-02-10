Redemption Weekend in The Beatdown – Billy Talent vs Young Fathers – VOTE UNTIL TUESDAY 10AM HERE!

Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

February 10, 2017 8:55 PM By Pauly
It’s all about New Music in THE BEATDOWN weeknights at 9PM on X107.5. We play the NEW songs back-to-back and then YOU get to vote. Winner moves on to the next night against another NEW song with hopes of winning 10 nights in a row & entering The Beatdown Hall Of Fame… Losers (that have NOT won the Championship) hope for another shot during the Redemption Weekend, which starts Friday… and it’s FRIDAY!

VOTE ALL WEEKEND LONG: Challenger #1 Billy Talent “Afraid Of Heights” vs Challenger #2 Young Fathers “Only God Knows”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU! (returning Tuesday 9PM vs Champion Night Riots “Breaking Free” – No Beatdown on Monday… I’ll be at WWE RAW!!!!!!!!!!)

***REDEMPTION WEEKEND VOTING RULES!!!*** Voting begins 9PM PT Friday, the same time the songs are played & the polls will remain open until 10AM PT on TUESDAY. Yes, you have ALL WEEKEND to vote! Use the poll below to vote as many times as it will let you. If the poll stops you from repeat voting, wait 2 hours, hit REFRESH & continue voting… If the total amount of votes DOES NOT add up to over 100 votes, both will be disqualified & the Champion will face somebody new!

THE BEATDOWN 2017 HOF INDUCTEES: Thorcraft Cobra “Caught In Between” (All HOFers are entered into the end of the year Championship Tournament)

