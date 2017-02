On today’s show Las Vegas’ own Dan Reynolds from Imagine Dragons called in! We also talked about how Keanu Reeves may be the greatest action star of this generation, plus how a bus driver in Philadelphia may just be the most effective¬†theft deterrent ever plus some amazing audio from a angry 75 year old whose house was destroyed by a tornado. All that and much much more…

Listen to the full show PODcast bellow:

https://cbsx1075lasvegas.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/021017-danrenyolds.mp3