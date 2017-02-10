Battle Tyler from Twenty One Pilots in Mario Kart!

Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

February 10, 2017 9:59 AM

Want to battle Tyler from Twenty One Pilots in an epic game on Mario Kart?

Enter to win a spot in our Mario Kart tournament on Wednesday February 15th at Game Works in Town Square! After a random drawing, entrants will be notified on Tuesday February 14th if they were selected to participate in the tournament. 21 entrants total will be randomly selected.

Winner gets to play Mario Kart with Tyler from Twenty One Pilots on stage when they come to Las Vegas on February 18th at Mandalay Bay Events Center! Winner will also score a pair of tickets to the sold out concert and a pair of meet-n-greets with the band!

If you don’t get selected through this random drawing, don’t cry just yet, you’ll still have a chance to register to win a tournament slot on-site at Game Works in Town Square at 6:00pm on Wednesday February 15th!

*Must be 18 to sign up and participate.  If selected, entrant must be able to be at Game Works at Town Square from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Wednesday February 15th. Tournament rules will be given on-site at the event.

