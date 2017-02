By Radio.com Staff

As I Lay Dying’s frontman Tim Lambesis has been released from prison.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed to Alternative Press that Lambesis was released on December 17th of 2016.

Lambesis was sentenced to six years in prison on May 16th, 2014 after he was found guilty of attempting to hire a hitman to kill his wife.