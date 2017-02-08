Dave and Mahoney PODcast: 02-08-17 / #WhiskeyWednesday

On today’s show the guys thought it would be a good idea to break open some Macallan 12 Year Double Cask to get ready for The Las Vegas Whiskey & Spirits Festival that is happening on March 4th over at Top Golf Las Vegas that is going to benefit ‘Keep Memory Alive” which is an amazing organization here in Las Vegas. Plus the Queen of Mean Lisa Lampanelli calls in and we discuss a menace that has gotten strong in our absence…. Those damn HOT AIR BALLOONS!!! Plus much much more.

Check out the full show podcast bellow:

https://cbsx1075lasvegas.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/020817-lisalamponelli.mp3