Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Dave and Mahoney PODcast: 02-08-17 / #WhiskeyWednesday

February 8, 2017 2:06 PM
Filed Under: Dave and Mahoney

On today’s show the guys thought it would be a good idea to break open some Macallan 12 Year Double Cask to get ready for The Las Vegas Whiskey & Spirits Festival that is happening on March 4th over at Top Golf Las Vegas that is going to benefit ‘Keep Memory Alive” which is an amazing organization here in Las Vegas. Plus the Queen of Mean Lisa Lampanelli calls in and we discuss a menace that has gotten strong in our absence…. Those damn HOT AIR BALLOONS!!! Plus much much more.

Check out the full show podcast bellow:

Lisa Lampanelli Interview:

More from Dave & Mahoney
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From X107.5

Sign Up Now
New Podcast
Get The App

Listen Live