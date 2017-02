On today’s show we talked about how Johnny Depp bought the Daewoo of Super Yachts, we took your calls about crazy teacher stories and we were having fun discussing the possibility of The Las Vegas Raiders actually happening, the stadium being shaped just like owner Mark Davis’ hair and then Kyle decided to call in and ruin our fun by talking about “research” that he’s done and why this is the worst idea ever. Thanks Kyle. Plus much more…

https://cbsx1075lasvegas.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/020717-kylesucks.mp3