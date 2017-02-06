Dave and Mahoney PODcast: 02-06-16

Dave and Mahoney made their less than triumphant return to the X1075 airwaves this morning! They took way too many calls of people letting them know how much they were missed, which was probably a really bad idea because god knows their heads don’t need to be any bigger. The one and only highlight of the first show back was a call in from our honorable Mayor of Las Vegas: Carolyn Goodman.

The rest of today’s show wasn’t particularly funny or good but they’re back and they couldn’t be happier to be in Las Vegas.

Check out the whole show PODcast bellow:

https://cbsx1075lasvegas.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/020616-daveandmahoneyfirstshowback.mp3