HOUR 1

1 Trapdoor Social “Winning As Truth” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

2 Pepper “Wait”

3 Spoon “Hot Thoughts”

4 The Orwells “They Put A Body In The Bayou”

5 Jr Jr “Change My Mind” (X-Effect Debut)

6 Arcade Fire “I Give You Power”

7 Save Ferris “New Sound” (current Champion of The Beatdown / playing Triple B’s 2/11)

8 VanLadyLove “Mars” (up for Redemption in The Beatdown. CLICK HERE TO VOTE!)

9 New Language “Frantic Believer” (up for Redemption in The Beatdown. CLICK HERE TO VOTE!)

10 Night Riots “Breaking Free” (X-Effect Debut / up for Redemption in The Beatdown. CLICK HERE TO VOTE!)

11 Capital Cities “Vowels”

12 Hippo Campus “Way It Goes”

13 San Cisco “SloMo” (X-Effect Debut)

14 Young Fathers “Only God Knows” (X-Effect Debut)

15 Irontom “Be Bold Like Elijah”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Almost Normal “Young Forever”

LOCAL – Chimps On A Blimp “Never Give Up” (Local Effect Debut)

1 Avalon Landing “Only Kids”

2 Adelitas Way “Unbroken” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

3 78 RPM “Best Friend To Enemy” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

4 SWMRS “Figuring It Out”

5 Methyl Ethel “UBU”

6 Dams Of The West “Tell The Truth”

7 Judah & The Lion “Take It All Back”

8 The Georgia Flood “Tell Me What You Want” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

9 Future Islands “RAN” (X-Effect Debut)

10 Rubblebucket “If U C My Enemies”

11 Hollerado “Born Yesterday” (X-Effect Debut)

12 Morgxn “Home”

13 Billy Talent “Afraid Of Heights” (X-Effect Debut)

