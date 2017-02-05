Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The X-Effect Playlist: 10PM – Midnight – 02/05/2017

February 5, 2017 2:28 PM By Pauly
Filed Under: #TheBeatdown, 2017, Adelitas Way, almost normal, alternative, atlanta, Avalon Landing, Beatdown, big game, Breaking Free, Caught In Between, champion, Chimps On A Blimp, falcons, Frantic Believer, Hall of Fame, HOF, las vegas, Local Effect, Mars, new england, New Language, New music, New Sound, Night Riots, Patriots, pauly, Pauly Kover, radio, Save Ferris, super bowl, The Beatdown, The X-Effect, Thorcraft Cobra, Tom Brady, VanLadyLove, Vegas, voting, X107.5, x1075, xeffect

If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the Radio.com app on your phone!

HOUR 1

1 Trapdoor Social “Winning As Truth” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

2 Pepper “Wait”

3 Spoon “Hot Thoughts”

4 The Orwells “They Put A Body In The Bayou”

5 Jr Jr “Change My Mind” (X-Effect Debut)

6 Arcade Fire “I Give You Power”

7 Save Ferris “New Sound” (current Champion of The Beatdown / playing Triple B’s 2/11)

8 VanLadyLove “Mars” (up for Redemption in The Beatdown. CLICK HERE TO VOTE!)

9 New Language “Frantic Believer” (up for Redemption in The Beatdown. CLICK HERE TO VOTE!)

10 Night Riots “Breaking Free” (X-Effect Debut / up for Redemption in The Beatdown. CLICK HERE TO VOTE!)

11 Capital Cities “Vowels”

12 Hippo Campus “Way It Goes”

13 San Cisco “SloMo” (X-Effect Debut)

14 Young Fathers “Only God Knows” (X-Effect Debut)

15 Irontom “Be Bold Like Elijah”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Almost Normal “Young Forever”

LOCAL – Chimps On A Blimp “Never Give Up” (Local Effect Debut)

1 Avalon Landing “Only Kids”

2 Adelitas Way “Unbroken” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

3 78 RPM “Best Friend To Enemy” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

4 SWMRS “Figuring It Out”

5 Methyl Ethel “UBU”

6 Dams Of The West “Tell The Truth”

7 Judah & The Lion “Take It All Back”

8 The Georgia Flood “Tell Me What You Want” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

9 Future Islands “RAN” (X-Effect Debut)

10 Rubblebucket “If U C My Enemies”

11 Hollerado “Born Yesterday” (X-Effect Debut)

12 Morgxn “Home”

13 Billy Talent “Afraid Of Heights” (X-Effect Debut)

***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUMBIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)

In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect Spotlight? CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT!

***KEEP IN CONTACT***

Feel free to give feedback & suggestions for X-Effect. Email pauly.kover@cbsradio.com and follow @ThePaulyKover on TwitterFacebookPeriscope & Instagram!

More from Pauly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From X107.5

Sign Up Now
New Podcast
Get The App

Listen Live