If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the Radio.com app on your phone!
HOUR 1
1 Trapdoor Social “Winning As Truth” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
2 Pepper “Wait”
3 Spoon “Hot Thoughts”
4 The Orwells “They Put A Body In The Bayou”
5 Jr Jr “Change My Mind” (X-Effect Debut)
6 Arcade Fire “I Give You Power”
7 Save Ferris “New Sound” (current Champion of The Beatdown / playing Triple B’s 2/11)
8 VanLadyLove “Mars” (up for Redemption in The Beatdown. CLICK HERE TO VOTE!)
9 New Language “Frantic Believer” (up for Redemption in The Beatdown. CLICK HERE TO VOTE!)
10 Night Riots “Breaking Free” (X-Effect Debut / up for Redemption in The Beatdown. CLICK HERE TO VOTE!)
11 Capital Cities “Vowels”
12 Hippo Campus “Way It Goes”
13 San Cisco “SloMo” (X-Effect Debut)
14 Young Fathers “Only God Knows” (X-Effect Debut)
15 Irontom “Be Bold Like Elijah”
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT
LOCAL – Almost Normal “Young Forever”
LOCAL – Chimps On A Blimp “Never Give Up” (Local Effect Debut)
2 Adelitas Way “Unbroken” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
3 78 RPM “Best Friend To Enemy” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
4 SWMRS “Figuring It Out”
5 Methyl Ethel “UBU”
6 Dams Of The West “Tell The Truth”
7 Judah & The Lion “Take It All Back”
8 The Georgia Flood “Tell Me What You Want” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
9 Future Islands “RAN” (X-Effect Debut)
10 Rubblebucket “If U C My Enemies”
11 Hollerado “Born Yesterday” (X-Effect Debut)
12 Morgxn “Home”
13 Billy Talent “Afraid Of Heights” (X-Effect Debut)
***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUMBIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)
In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect Spotlight? CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT!
***KEEP IN CONTACT***
Feel free to give feedback & suggestions for X-Effect. Email pauly.kover@cbsradio.com and follow @ThePaulyKover on Twitter, Facebook, Periscope & Instagram!