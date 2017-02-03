K.Flay Announces New Album ‘Every Where is Some Where’

By Amanda Wicks

K.Flay returns in April with her sophomore studio album Every Where is Some Where, and today (February 3rd) she shared that project’s first single, “Black Wave.”

Related: K.Flay Announces 2017 Tour Dates

“Black Wave” deals with “facing something immense and menacing and choosing not to cower, but to rise up,” K.Flay explained in a statement. She sings in the politically charged song, “I can see the fear, yeah, it’s written on the wall/ Who you gonna trust when the killer is a cop/ Fire in my bloodstream, water in my lungs.”

As for the album as a whole, Every Where is Some Where focuses on existing within a specific time and place, but recognizing that every experience is just one story. “As human beings living on earth right now, we find ourselves in a very particular where,” she added. “The planet is getting warmer, the internet is getting bigger, the stakes are as grave as ever. the president of the united states of america is a television celebrity who openly degrades those unlike him (non-white, non-male, non-straight, non-wealthy, non-citizen), whose chief strategist has spent much of his career promoting white nationalism in a country meant to foster diversity and progress through tolerance. a president who intends to limit our freedoms, foment hatred & silence dissent and yet. every place, every where, is just some place, some where.”

K.Flay concluded, “I think you can understand the fact of your own smallness in this world while still celebrating the very particular singularity of who you are and where you happen to stand.”

Watch the lyric video for “Black Wave” below.