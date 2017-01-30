Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The Road To WrestleMania Comes Through Las Vegas For WWE Monday Night RAW!

January 30, 2017 7:06 PM By Pauly
Filed Under: Cesaro, Charlotte, Chris Jericho, Goldberg, Kevin Owens, Monday Night RAW, RAW, Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, Seth Rollins, Shemaus, The New Day, wrestlemania, wrestling, wwe, WWERaw

Always exciting, when WWE Monday Night RAW sets up their cameras, lights & pyro in Las Vegas. What will happen on the Road to WrestleMania??? Stay tuned to X107.5 to WIN TICKETS!

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RETURNS TO LAS VEGAS FEB 13TH!

Great Seats Available!

For the 1st time ever, the WWE flagship Monday Night Raw will broadcast from T-Mobile Arena on February 13th. This will be your chance to see your favorite WWE Superstars live in action! See: Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Sasha Banks, Charlotte, Chris Jericho, The New Day, Shemaus, Cesaro, and many more of your favorite Superstars.

WWE tickets start at $20 and are available at http://www.AXS.com, the T-Mobile Box office, and charge-by-phone 888-9-AXS-TIX (888.929.7849).

*Lineup subject to change.

More info at WWE.com

More from Pauly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From X107.5

Sign Up Now
New Podcast
Get The App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live