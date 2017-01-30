The Road To WrestleMania Comes Through Las Vegas For WWE Monday Night RAW!

Always exciting, when WWE Monday Night RAW sets up their cameras, lights & pyro in Las Vegas. What will happen on the Road to WrestleMania??? Stay tuned to X107.5 to WIN TICKETS!
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RETURNS TO LAS VEGAS FEB 13TH!
Great Seats Available!
For the 1st time ever, the WWE flagship Monday Night Raw will broadcast from T-Mobile Arena on February 13th. This will be your chance to see your favorite WWE Superstars live in action! See: Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Sasha Banks, Charlotte, Chris Jericho, The New Day, Shemaus, Cesaro, and many more of your favorite Superstars.
WWE tickets start at $20 and are available at http://www.AXS.com, the T-Mobile Box office, and charge-by-phone 888-9-AXS-TIX (888.929.7849).
*Lineup subject to change.
More info at WWE.com