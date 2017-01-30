Queens of the Stone Age Call Trump ‘Shallow, Inept Fascist’

By Hayden Wright

After a contentious weekend of executive orders, protests and ACLU lawsuit filings, Queens of the Stone Age weighed in on President Donald Trump. They shared an image of the commander-in-chief with a caption that didn’t pull any punches:

Related: Queens of the Stone Age Reportedly Have a New Album Coming in 2017

“This man is a shallow, inept, multi-bankrupt declaring, narcissistic, narrow minded, out of touch, objectifying, barf inducing, fascist, clown penis… who also happens to be re-stup-redicu-lame,” the band wrote.

They followed the sentence with a quote from Irish statesman and political theorist Edmund Burke:

“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”

With a new album in the works, perhaps the QOTSA can channel some of this fiery indignation into their new music.