Kings of Leon Add North American Tour Dates

The Kings added 25 dates to their cross-continent tour. January 30, 2017 7:04 AM
By Hayden Wright

Kings of Leon have added 25 dates to their North American Walls tour. The new concerts pick up April 28th in Chula Vista, California and run through August 26th in Quincy, Washington.

In April and May Deerhunter will support and in June and July folk-R&B singer-songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff will open the shows.

Here’s the list of additional dates on the Kings of Leon Walls tour:

April 28 – Chula Vista, CA @ Sleep Train Amphitheatre
April 29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
May 2 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
May 4 – Dallas, TX @ Gexa Energy Pavilion
May 7 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival
May 9 – Austin, TX @ Austin 360 Amphitheater
May 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Aarons Amphitheatre at Lakewood
May 17 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
May 19 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre
May 20 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 26 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 28 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 29 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
Aug 1 – Wantagh, NY @ Nikon at Jones Beach Theater
Aug 2 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Aug 5 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater – Syracuse
Aug 6 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Aug 9 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Aug 11 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug 14 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug 16 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Aug 18 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
Aug 19 – Noblesville, IN @ Klipsch Music Center
Aug 24 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug 26 – Quincy, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre

New Podcast
