Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong is ‘In a State of Shock’ about Trump

By Annie Reuter

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong is the latest artist to speak out over President Donald Trump’s recent executive orders, which included issuing a travel ban for Muslims in seven countries.

Related: Green Day Debut Anti-Trump Video ‘Troubled Times’

In a lengthy message on Instagram on Sunday (Jan. 29), Armstrong declares that he is in ‘a state of shock.’

“The executive orders Trump is signing feels like a vendetta. Trump is not only taking out his revenge on the people who protested him but also the average American that just didn’t vote for him,” he writes.

He continues to share that the President’s “reckless decisions” on healthcare, Muslim-Americans, immigration, environmental protection, freedom of speech, freedom of press, women’s right to choose what to do with their bodies and suggesting sending in the feds to Chicago are signs of a man that is “trying to redefine what it is that keeps our common union as Americans.”

“This is not just his ‘conservative agenda,'” he writes. “It’s an all out assault on our civil liberties. His intention is to divide us as Americans. Maybe we don’t agree on all of these issues.. But can’t we see eye to eye on some?”

Armstrong says he has conservative friends and family and he makes a point to understand their point of view even if he doesn’t agree with it. “It’s their right. It’s their beliefs,” he reasons. He then urges those with different viewpoints to come together.

“Isn’t this about freedom and unity? I don’t think this president has a grasp on the concept of the American dream.. the dream that we come from different backgrounds to come together,” he says. “Please respect each other. Please show compassion. Please don’t allow this madman to take out his revenge…. on US.”

Armstrong’s complete post is below.

Armstrong isn’t the only artist speaking out on Trump’s presidency. Queens of the Stone Age recently called Trump a “shallow, inept fascist” while several other musicians shared their opinions on social media over the weekend after Trump announced his executive orders.