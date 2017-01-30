Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Dave Grohl on Hearing His First Ever Song: ‘I Sound Like a Girl’

January 30, 2017 9:12 AM
Filed Under: Dave Grohl, Foo Fighters

By Amanda Wicks

For all the hours of footage that comprised the Foo Fighters’ 2014 HBO series Sonic Highways, there are cutting room floor moments that didn’t make the final edit. One such moment surfaced recently involving Dave Grohl’s first ever recorded song.

The clip shows Grohl listening to his song “Gods Look Down.” Not only was “Gods Look Down” the first song Grohl wrote and recorded, it marked the first time he recorded with longtime Foos’ producer Barrett Jones at Laundry Room Studio. In fact, it was Laundry Room that shared the clip.

In the video, Grohl and Jones sit at the soundboard listening to the 1990 track. Grohl isolates different channels, finally leaving out all instruments so he can hear his vocal track. He cringes as he listens to himself. “I sound like a girl,” he says to Jones. “I don’t think my balls had dropped yet.”

Watch the full video below.

