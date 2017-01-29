Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The X-Effect Playlist: 10PM – Midnight – 01/29/2017

January 29, 2017 2:09 PM By Pauly
Filed Under: 78RPM, Adelitas Way, Arcade Fire, Avalon Landing, las vegas, local, Local Effect, New music, O Wildly, pauly, Pauly Kover, pepper, radio, Royal Rumble, Spoon, SWMRS, The Georgia Flood, The Interstate Park, The X-Effect, Trapdoor Social, Vegas, Wretched Sky, wwe, x1075, xeffect

HOUR 1

1 SWMRS “Figuring It Out”

2 Rubblebucket “If U C My Enemies”

3 Save Ferris “New Sound” (X-Effect Debut)

4 Spoon “Hot Thoughts”

5 Declan McKenna “The Kids Don’t Wanna Come Home”

6 78 RPM “Best Friend To Enemy” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

7 Pepper “Wait” (up for Redemption in The Beatdown. CLICK HERE TO VOTE!)

8 Colony House “You Know It” (up for Redemption in The Beatdown. CLICK HERE TO VOTE!)

9 Trapdoor Social “Winning As Truth” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

10 The Orwells “They Put A Body In The Bayou”

11 VanLadyLove “Mars” (X-Effect Debut)

12 Hanni El Khatib “Paralyzed”

13 Cloud Nothings “Internal World”

14 Kaleo “All The Pretty Girls” (X-Effect Debut)

15 New Language “Frantic Believer” (X-Effect Debut)

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – The Interstate Park “Most Of It” (Local Effect Debut)

LOCAL – Wretched Sky “Rapture” (Local Effect Debut)

LOCAL – O WILDLY “I’m So Weak” (Local Effect Debut)

Adelitas Way “Unbroken” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

Avalon Landing “Only Kids” (playing the Vegas Music Summit 2/2 at Backstage Bar & Billiards)

3 Capital Cities “Vowels”

4 Judah & The Lion “Take It All Back”

5 Methyl Ethel “UBU” (X-Effect Debut)

6 Dams Of The West “Tell The Truth”

7 Arcade Fire “I Give You Power”

8 The Georgia Flood “Tell Me What You Want” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

9 SOHN “Hard Liquor”

10 Irontom “Be Bold Like Elijah”

11 Blackfoot Gypsies “I Had A Vision” (X-Effect Debut)

12 Morgxn “Home”

13 ??? (Throwback Track)

