HOUR 1
1 SWMRS “Figuring It Out”
2 Rubblebucket “If U C My Enemies”
3 Save Ferris “New Sound” (X-Effect Debut)
4 Spoon “Hot Thoughts”
5 Declan McKenna “The Kids Don’t Wanna Come Home”
6 78 RPM “Best Friend To Enemy” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
7 Pepper “Wait” (up for Redemption in The Beatdown. CLICK HERE TO VOTE!)
8 Colony House “You Know It” (up for Redemption in The Beatdown. CLICK HERE TO VOTE!)
9 Trapdoor Social “Winning As Truth” (current Champion of The Beatdown)
10 The Orwells “They Put A Body In The Bayou”
11 VanLadyLove “Mars” (X-Effect Debut)
12 Hanni El Khatib “Paralyzed”
13 Cloud Nothings “Internal World”
14 Kaleo “All The Pretty Girls” (X-Effect Debut)
15 New Language “Frantic Believer” (X-Effect Debut)
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT
LOCAL – The Interstate Park “Most Of It” (Local Effect Debut)
LOCAL – Wretched Sky “Rapture” (Local Effect Debut)
LOCAL – O WILDLY “I’m So Weak” (Local Effect Debut)
1 Adelitas Way “Unbroken” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
2 Avalon Landing “Only Kids” (playing the Vegas Music Summit 2/2 at Backstage Bar & Billiards)
3 Capital Cities “Vowels”
4 Judah & The Lion “Take It All Back”
5 Methyl Ethel “UBU” (X-Effect Debut)
6 Dams Of The West “Tell The Truth”
7 Arcade Fire “I Give You Power”
8 The Georgia Flood “Tell Me What You Want” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
9 SOHN “Hard Liquor”
10 Irontom “Be Bold Like Elijah”
11 Blackfoot Gypsies “I Had A Vision” (X-Effect Debut)
12 Morgxn “Home”
13 ??? (Throwback Track)
