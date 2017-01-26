Chipotle Is Giving Away More Free Food . . .

Ever since their food got some people sick a few years ago, they’ve been scrambling . . . and their strategy to win back your love is free food.

Here’s the latest: From now until February 7th, you can play an online game called “Cado Crusher” where you try to click on different guacamole ingredients, whack-a-mole style. And when you’re done, you get a coupon for free chips and guac.

You can cash in the coupon through the end of February. If you want to play, go to CadoCrusher.com.

(Chipotle)