Chipotle Is Giving Away More Free Food . . .

January 26, 2017 3:19 PM By Ransom

. . . This Time It’s Guacamole and Chips

Ever since their food got some people sick a few years ago, they’ve been scrambling . . . and their strategy to win back your love is free food.

Here’s the latest:  From now until February 7th, you can play an online game called “Cado Crusher” where you try to click on different guacamole ingredients, whack-a-mole style.  And when you’re done, you get a coupon for free chips and guac.

You can cash in the coupon through the end of February.  If you want to play, go to CadoCrusher.com.

(Chipotle)

