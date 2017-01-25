Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The Beatdown – Champion Adelitas Way vs Colony House – VOTE NOW UNTIL 10AM HERE!

January 25, 2017 8:55 PM By Pauly
Filed Under: #TheBeatdown, 2017, Adelitas Way, alternative, Beatdown, Caught In Between, champion, Colony House, Hall of Fame, HOF, las vegas, New music, pauly, Pauly Kover, pepper, radio, The Beatdown, Thorcraft Cobra, Trapdoor Social, Unbroken, Vegas, voting, Wait, Winning As Truth, X107.5, x1075, You Know It

If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the Radio.com app on your phone!

It’s all about New Music in THE BEATDOWN weeknights at 9PM on X107.5. We play the NEW songs back-to-back and then YOU get to vote. Winner moves on to the next night against another NEW song with hopes of winning 10 nights in a row & entering The Beatdown Hall Of Fame… Losers (that have NOT won the Championship) hope for another shot during the Redemption Weekend, which starts Friday 9PM!

TONIGHT: Champion Adelitas Way “Unbroken” (2 wins) vs Challenger Colony House “You Know It”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU! (returning Thursday 9PM vs Trapdoor Social “Winning As Truth”)

***VOTING RULES!!! Voting begins at 9PM PT, the same time the songs are played & the polls will remain opened until 10AM PT. The Beatdown winner will be revealed the following day. Use the poll below to vote as many times as it will let you. If the poll stops you from repeat voting, wait 2 hours, hit REFRESH & continue voting… You can also call 702-791-1075 between 9PM – 10PM to voice your opinion!***

THE BEATDOWN 2017 HOF INDUCTEES: Thorcraft Cobra “Caught In Between” (All HOFers are entered into the end of the year Championship Tournament)

More from Pauly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From X107.5

Sign Up Now
New Podcast
Get The App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live