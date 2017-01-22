If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the Radio.com app on your phone!

HOUR 1

1 Capital Cities “Vowels”

2 Trapdoor Social “Winning As Truth” (X-Effect Debut)

3 Morgxn “Home”

4 Abandoned By Bears “For The Sake Of Nothing”

5 SOHN “Hard Liquor” (X-Effect Debut)

6 The Orwells “They Put A Body In The Bayou”

7 Adelitas Way "Unbroken" (up for Redemption in The Beatdown.)

8 Pepper "Wait" (up for Redemption in The Beatdown.)

9 SWMRS "Figuring It Out" (up for Redemption in The Beatdown.)

10 78 RPM “Best Friend To Enemy” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

11 Hanni El Khatib “Paralyzed” (X-Effect Debut)

12 Young The Giant “Silvertongue”

13 Cloud Nothings “Internal World”

14 Ginger Snaps “Phat Kids”

15 You Me At Six “Give”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – The Classifieds “Skewed Sight” (Local Effect Debut)

LOCAL – Demon Scissors “SomeBody Else” (Local Effect Debut)

LOCAL – Avalon Landing “Only Kids” (playing the Vegas Music Summit 2/2 at Backstage Bar & Billiards)

1 Spoon “Hot Thoughts” (X-Effect Debut)

2 Declan McKenna “The Kids Don’t Wanna Come Home”

3 Rubblebucket “If U C My Enemies”

4 Judah & The Lion “Take It All Back”

5 Hippo Campus “Way It Goes” (X-Effect Debut)

6 Dams Of The West “Tell The Truth”

7 Fairchild “Start Again”

8 The Georgia Flood “Tell Me What You Want” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

9 Colony House “You Know It” (X-Effect Debut)

10 Irontom “Be Bold Like Elijah”

11 Miike Snow “The Heart Of Me”

12 Arcade Fire “I Give You Power” (X-Effect Debut)

13 Volbeat “Seal The Deal”

