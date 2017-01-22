Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The X-Effect Playlist: 10PM – Midnight – 01/22/2017

January 22, 2017 7:54 PM By Pauly
Filed Under: 78RPM, Adelitas Way, Arcade Fire, Avalon Landing, Demon Scissors, las vegas, local, Local Effect, New music, pauly, Pauly Kover, pepper, radio, Spoon, SWMRS, The Classifieds, The Georgia Flood, The X-Effect, Trapdoor Social, Vegas, Volbeat, x1075, xeffect, Young The Giant

If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the Radio.com app on your phone!

HOUR 1

1 Capital Cities “Vowels”

2 Trapdoor Social “Winning As Truth” (X-Effect Debut)

3 Morgxn “Home”

4 Abandoned By Bears “For The Sake Of Nothing”

5 SOHN “Hard Liquor” (X-Effect Debut)

6 The Orwells “They Put A Body In The Bayou”

7 Adelitas Way “Unbroken” (up for Redemption in The Beatdown. CLICK HERE TO VOTE!)

8 Pepper “Wait” (up for Redemption in The Beatdown. CLICK HERE TO VOTE!)

9 SWMRS “Figuring It Out” (up for Redemption in The Beatdown. CLICK HERE TO VOTE!)

10 78 RPM “Best Friend To Enemy” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

11 Hanni El Khatib “Paralyzed” (X-Effect Debut)

12 Young The Giant “Silvertongue”

13 Cloud Nothings “Internal World”

14 Ginger Snaps “Phat Kids”

15 You Me At Six “Give”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – The Classifieds “Skewed Sight” (Local Effect Debut)

LOCAL – Demon Scissors “SomeBody Else” (Local Effect Debut)

LOCAL – Avalon Landing “Only Kids” (playing the Vegas Music Summit 2/2 at Backstage Bar & Billiards)

1 Spoon “Hot Thoughts” (X-Effect Debut)

2 Declan McKenna “The Kids Don’t Wanna Come Home”

3 Rubblebucket “If U C My Enemies”

4 Judah & The Lion “Take It All Back”

5 Hippo Campus “Way It Goes” (X-Effect Debut)

6 Dams Of The West “Tell The Truth”

7 Fairchild “Start Again”

8 The Georgia Flood “Tell Me What You Want” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

9 Colony House “You Know It” (X-Effect Debut)

10 Irontom “Be Bold Like Elijah”

11 Miike Snow “The Heart Of Me”

12 Arcade Fire “I Give You Power” (X-Effect Debut)

13 Volbeat “Seal The Deal”

***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUMBIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)

In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect Spotlight? CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT!

***KEEP IN CONTACT***

Feel free to give feedback & suggestions for X-Effect. Email pauly.kover@cbsradio.com and follow @ThePaulyKover on TwitterFacebookPeriscope & Instagram!

More from Pauly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From X107.5

Sign Up Now
New Podcast
Get The App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live