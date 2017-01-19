Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

A Guy Returns a Library Book That’s 100 Years Overdue

January 19, 2017 1:44 PM By Ransom
Let us begin today’s story with a definition…
pro·cras·ti·na·tion
prəˌkrastəˈnāSH(ə)n/
noun
noun: procrastination; plural noun: procrastinations
  1. the action of delaying or postponing something.
    “your first tip is to avoid procrastination”

Now that we’ve gotten that out of the way, let’s dip into one of the greatest stories of procrastination you’ll ever hear.

It all started in the year 1917, when a woman named Phoebe Webb from San Francisco checked out a book called “Forty Minutes Late” from the library.  Unfortunately, Phoebe died right before the due date and never returned the book.

Now we jump to 1996… The year Happy Gilmore beat Shooter McGavin to win his first gold jacket. The year Beck got a Devil’s Haircut. The year Micheal Jordan led the Tune Squad to defeat the Monstars. Coincidentally, it was also the year that Phoebe Webb’s great-grandson named Webb Johnson was going through a box of her stuff when he found the book.  And even though he realized it was VERY overdue, he decided to hang onto it.

Then, earlier this month, the San Francisco libraries announced a temporary amnesty program, where people could bring back overdue books without having to pay a fine.  Webb thought this would be the best opportunity to return it.

So last Friday, he returned “Forty Minutes Late”… 100 years late.

If you’re wondering what the fine for keeping the book that long would have been, the library said $3,650…  although they probably would’ve capped it at around $5.

(San Francisco Chronicle)

More from Ransom
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From X107.5

Sign Up Now
New Podcast
Get The App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live