A Guy Returns a Library Book That’s 100 Years Overdue

Let us begin today’s story with a definition…

pro·cras·ti·na·tion prəˌkrastəˈnāSH(ə)n/ noun noun: procrastination; plural noun: procrastinations the action of delaying or postponing something. “your first tip is to avoid procrastination”

Now that we’ve gotten that out of the way, let’s dip into one of the greatest stories of procrastination you’ll ever hear.

It all started in the year 1917, when a woman named Phoebe Webb from San Francisco checked out a book called “Forty Minutes Late” from the library. Unfortunately, Phoebe died right before the due date and never returned the book.

Now we jump to 1996… The year Happy Gilmore beat Shooter McGavin to win his first gold jacket. The year Beck got a Devil’s Haircut. The year Micheal Jordan led the Tune Squad to defeat the Monstars. Coincidentally, it was also the year that Phoebe Webb’s great-grandson named Webb Johnson was going through a box of her stuff when he found the book. And even though he realized it was VERY overdue, he decided to hang onto it.

Then, earlier this month, the San Francisco libraries announced a temporary amnesty program, where people could bring back overdue books without having to pay a fine. Webb thought this would be the best opportunity to return it.

So last Friday, he returned “Forty Minutes Late”… 100 years late.

If you’re wondering what the fine for keeping the book that long would have been, the library said $3,650… although they probably would’ve capped it at around $5.

(San Francisco Chronicle)