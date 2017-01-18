Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

There’s a Dating Site for Trump Fans

January 18, 2017 5:41 PM By Ransom

Are you a DONALD TRUMP supporter who couldn’t think of dating a person who voted for someone else?  If so, there’s a dating site JUST FOR YOU!!! It’s called TrumpSingles.com.

Before you ask… yes, it’s real.  It started last summer and apparently it’s already 20,000 members strong. And like anything that shares a name with the Donald, don’t expect it to be free.  In fact, since Trump was elected, the monthly subscription has gone from $5 a month to the current price of $19.95 per month.

I mean, when you think about it, $19.95 really is a small price to pay to “MAKE DATING GREAT AGAIN”, right?… Which coincidentally is one of the site’s slogans.

The founder says, quote, “Sometimes it’s tough to date when you’re a Trump supporter, so we’re making it easier to find each other, who are like-minded and have the same political views.

“We just have our views and when we stick to them and we’re proud of them and we’re not willing to give up on them just to date somebody.”

So far, TrumpSingles.com hasn’t produced any marriages, but the site is still pretty new. Do I smell a business opportunity for TrumpDivorces.com??? Don’t you dare… I thought of it first!

