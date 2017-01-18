Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The xx Perform Songs from 'I See You' on Fallon

The alternative pop powerhouses went mainstream on late night. January 18, 2017
By Hayden Wright

The xx have been making the rounds to promote their excellent new album I See You, and graced The Tonight Show on Tuesday with two tracks. They performed “Lips” and “Say Something Loving” before Jimmy Fallon’s studio audience: The former was broadcast on TV and the latter was shared as a web exclusive. The xx are fresh from their debut appearance on Saturday Night Live, so the alt-pop mainstays are enjoying a bigger platform than ever.

Watch “Lips” here:

And watch “Say Something Loving” here:

