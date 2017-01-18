Netflix Just Inked a New Deal with Jerry Seinfeld

Comedian JERRY SEINFELD just signed a big new deal with Netflix, which will bring Jerry’s Crackle show “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” to the streaming giant.

If you’re a fan of the show, here are the deets: Netflix is ordering 24 new episodes and they’ll also have the exclusive rights to the 59 previous ones.

The changeover will happen later this year.

There’s no word on just how lucrative this contract is for Seinfeld, but you have to imagine it’s a lot; considering it’s a multi-year deal that also includes two new stand-up specials. Jerry will also be developing new scripted and unscripted programming for Netflix.

By the way, Netflix ISN’T getting “Seinfeld”. The hit sitcom will remain on Hulu.