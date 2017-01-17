Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The Most Common Passwords in the World

January 17, 2017 2:40 PM By Ransom

The website KeeperSecurity.com just figured out the most common passwords of 2016 by studying 10 million passwords that were revealed in data leaks and hacks.

And 17% of people were using 123456 . . . that’s one out of SIX people!  Which means, in theory, if there are six people who have accounts you’d like to hack into, 123456 should get you into at least one of them.

The rest of the top 10 most common passwords are:  123456789 . . . qwerty . . . 12345678 . . . 111111 . . . 1234567890 . . . 1234567 . . . password . . . 123123 . . . and 987654321.

(And for the second year in a row, the password 696969 didn’t even crack the top 25.)

 

(KeeperSecurity

 

 

