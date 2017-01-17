Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Madden’s Twitter Account Just Destroyed Tony Romo & Jerry Jones

January 17, 2017 3:36 PM By Ransom

One of my favorite things about Twitter is when large companies roast random people. We saw it a couple weeks back with the Wendy’s account, and today, video game giant Madden17 just threw Tony Romo and Jerry Jones into the fire.

Damn… Game. Set. Match. Madden. Seriously, what a burn!

Look, I’m not sure who runs the Madden Twitter account, but I am sure that he (or she) deserves a raise!

 

 

