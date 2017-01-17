Madden’s Twitter Account Just Destroyed Tony Romo & Jerry Jones

We’ll send him a copy of #Madden17… https://t.co/utqI0oaY9D
— EA SPORTS Madden NFL (@EAMaddenNFL) January 17, 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
One of my favorite things about Twitter is when large companies roast random people. We saw it a couple weeks back with the Wendy’s account, and today, video game giant Madden17 just threw Tony Romo and Jerry Jones into the fire.
Damn… Game. Set. Match. Madden. Seriously, what a burn!
Look, I’m not sure who runs the Madden Twitter account, but I am sure that he (or she) deserves a raise!