Imagine Dragons, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Weeknd to Headline Lollapalooza Paris

By Amanda Wicks

Lollapalooza, the popular music festival held in Chicago each year, is getting a Paris counterpart, and several big names are slated to kick things off in style.

Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Weeknd, Imagine Dragons, Lana Del Rey, and DJ Snake will be headlining the very first Lollapalooza Paris. All told, there will be over 40 artists who perform across the four stages. London Grammar, Alt-J, Pixies, The Roots, Marshmello, Liam Gallagher, The Hives, Martin Solveig, I AM, La Femme are also on the bill.

Lollapalooza has several international editions, including Chile, Brazil, Argentina and Germany. Paris marks the latest expansion.

Lollapalooza Paris will take place at Hippodrome de Longchamp July 22-23, 2017. Tickets go on sale Thursday, January 19th and more information is available at Lollapalooza Paris’ website.