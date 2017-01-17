Four Weird Things That Can Make You Fail a Drug Test

There was an old episode of “Seinfeld” where Elaine tested positive for opium because she ate poppy seeds before a drug test. Believe it or not, studies have found that CAN actually happen. Especially if you eat them an hour or two before you get tested.

Well, just in case if you’re expecting to be drug tested in your near future, here are four more weird things that can make you fail a drug test . . .

1. Tonic water. It has quinine in it, which is sometimes mixed with street drugs. (Pronounced KWY-nine.) So if it shows up on a drug test, they might think you’re on something. The tonic water from one gin and tonic can be enough to do it.

2. Cold medicines. A study in 2010 found that some decongestants can make you test positive for METH. And certain types of antibiotics can make you test positive for opiates like heroin.

3. A high dose of Ibuprofen. It can mess with the test and make it look like you have marijuana in your system. So if you have a headache the day before a drug test, you should take aspirin or Tylenol, not Advil.

4. Baby soap. Sometimes newborns are tested to find out if the mom was on anything. It’s not clear why, but a study in 2012 found that some types of baby soap that are used in hospitals can cause false positives for marijuana.

