The X-Effect Playlist: 10PM – Midnight – 01/15/2017

January 15, 2017 9:57 PM By Pauly
HOUR 1

1 Soul Coughing “Super Bon Bon” (Throwback Track)

2 SWMRS “Figuring It Out”

3 Morgxn “Home” (X-Effect Debut)

4 Abandoned By Bears “For The Sake Of Nothing”

5 Judah & The Lion “Take It All Back”

6 The Orwells “They Put A Body In The Bayou”

7 Miike Snow “The Heart Of Me”

8 Dude York “Black Jack” (X-Effect Debut)

9 Run The Jewels ft Kamasi Washington “Thursday In The Danger Room”

10 Adelitas Way “Unbroken”

11 Portugal. The Man “Noise Pollution”

12 Declan McKenna “The Kids Don’t Wanna Come Home” (X-Effect Debut)

13 Cloud Nothings “Internal World”

14 You Me At Six “Give”

15 Young The Giant “Silvertongue”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – PURE JOY PEOPLE “Mantis” (Local Effect Debut)

LOCAL – All The Rage “More Again” (Local Effect Debut)

LOCAL – E.M.D.F. (Embrace My Darkest Fear) “Die For My Lover” (Local Effect Debut)

1 Irontom “Be Bold Like Elijah” (up for Redemption in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)

2 Rubblebucket “If U C My Enemies” (up for Redemption in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)

3 78 RPM “Best Friend To Enemy” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

4 Fairchild “Start Again”

5 Pepper “Wait” (X-Effect Debut)

6 Dams Of The West “Tell The Truth”

7 Thorcraft Cobra “ Caught In Between” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee)

8 The Georgia Flood “Tell Me What You Want” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

9 The Revivalists “Wish I Knew You”

10 Volbeat “Seal The Deal”

11 Capital Cities “Vowels”

12 Ginger Snaps “Phat Kids” (X-Effect Debut)

13 ??? (Throwback Track)

***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUMBIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)

In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect Spotlight? CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT!

***KEEP IN CONTACT***

Feel free to give feedback & suggestions for X-Effect. Email pauly.kover@cbsradio.com and follow @ThePaulyKover on TwitterFacebookPeriscope & Instagram!

