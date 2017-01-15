If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the Radio.com app on your phone!
HOUR 1
1 Soul Coughing “Super Bon Bon” (Throwback Track)
2 SWMRS “Figuring It Out”
3 Morgxn “Home” (X-Effect Debut)
4 Abandoned By Bears “For The Sake Of Nothing”
5 Judah & The Lion “Take It All Back”
6 The Orwells “They Put A Body In The Bayou”
7 Miike Snow “The Heart Of Me”
8 Dude York “Black Jack” (X-Effect Debut)
9 Run The Jewels ft Kamasi Washington “Thursday In The Danger Room”
11 Portugal. The Man “Noise Pollution”
12 Declan McKenna “The Kids Don’t Wanna Come Home” (X-Effect Debut)
13 Cloud Nothings “Internal World”
14 You Me At Six “Give”
15 Young The Giant “Silvertongue”
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT
LOCAL – PURE JOY PEOPLE “Mantis” (Local Effect Debut)
LOCAL – All The Rage “More Again” (Local Effect Debut)
LOCAL – E.M.D.F. (Embrace My Darkest Fear) “Die For My Lover” (Local Effect Debut)
1 Irontom “Be Bold Like Elijah” (up for Redemption in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)
2 Rubblebucket “If U C My Enemies” (up for Redemption in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)
3 78 RPM “Best Friend To Enemy” (current Champion of The Beatdown)
4 Fairchild “Start Again”
5 Pepper “Wait” (X-Effect Debut)
6 Dams Of The West “Tell The Truth”
7 Thorcraft Cobra “ Caught In Between” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee)
8 The Georgia Flood “Tell Me What You Want” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
9 The Revivalists “Wish I Knew You”
10 Volbeat “Seal The Deal”
11 Capital Cities “Vowels”
12 Ginger Snaps “Phat Kids” (X-Effect Debut)
13 ??? (Throwback Track)
