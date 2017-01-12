The website 24/7 Wall Street just put together a list of the 10 most hated companies in America. The rankings are based on things like customer satisfaction, employee satisfaction, customer service, and company policies. Check ’em out and let us know (@X1075) if you agree with the list.
1. Comcast.
2. Bank of America.
3. Mylan . . . that’s the pharmaceutical company that jacked up the price of EpiPens more than 500% in the past decade.
4. McDonald’s.
5. Wells Fargo.
6. Facebook.
7. Spirit Airlines.
8. Dish Network.
9. Sears.
10. Sprint.