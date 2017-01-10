Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Two Ways to Get a Bigger Glass of Wine at Restaurants

January 10, 2017 3:58 PM By Ransom

If you want to get a little more bang for your buck the next time you’re at a restaurant, here are two ways to “trick” the place you’re dining at into giving you a little more wine.  Now, these strategies aren’t going to make a huge difference, but at least your buzz will be a bit stronger.

1.  Before you sit down, look for a section with a WAITER, not a waitress.  A few different studies have found that men pour more wine than women do — about 9% more on average.

You might want to skip ASKING for a male waiter though…  because an extra sip really isn’t worth coming off as some sexist jerk.

But in case you do get a waitress, that’s where trick number 2 comes in handy…

2.  Hold your glass while your waiter pours the wine.  A study in 2013 found we pour about 12% more wine when someone’s holding their glass compared to when it’s sitting on the table.

Your other option that’s sort of obvious is just getting a BOTTLE instead of ordering by the glass.  If your table is having at least four or five glasses, it’s a lot cheaper that way.

Drink up!

(Daily Mail / IAState.edu)

