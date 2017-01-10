Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Moby Rejects Trump’s Inauguration Performance Offer

"Hahahahaha, wait, Hahahaha, really?" he wrote. January 10, 2017 5:23 AM
Filed Under: Moby

By Hayden Wright

Donald Trump’s transition team has reportedly struggled to book high-caliber acts to ring in the inauguration. The latest in the line of public rejections? Moby. The musician took to Instagram to share the story:

“Hahahahaha, I was just asked by a booking agent if I would consider djing at one of the inaugural balls for #trump… Hahahahaha, wait, Hahahaha, really?” he wrote.

Related: Gene Simmons’ Wife Says KISS Turned Down Trump Inauguration Gig

“I guess I’d DJ at an inaugural ball if as payment #trump released his tax returns. Also I would probably play public enemy and stockhausen remixes to entertain the republicans. I’m still laughing. Hahahaha. So #trump what do you think, I DJ for you and you release your tax returns?”

So far, teen opera singer Jackie Evancho, the Rockettes and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir are booked for the event.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From X107.5

Sign Up Now
New Podcast
Get The App

Listen Live