Here’s What It Costs To Raise A Child Today

January 10, 2017 4:14 PM By Ransom

As a new dad, I can’t wait to go home after a long day at the radio station to spend some time playing with my son… Then I read studies like this and it makes me wonder if I should pick up a couple part time gigs around town… you know, for HIS future!

Geez… this one really hurts my wallet.

According to the latest stats from the Department of Agriculture, it now costs $233,610 to raise a child from the day they’re born until they turn 18.  And that doesn’t even include college.

That’s roughly $13,000 a year for their entire childhood.

The biggest chunk of that goes to housing, since you need an extra bedroom now that you have a kid.  The other main expenses are food, childcare, transportation, health care, and clothing.

On the bright side . . . sort of . . . the costs of raising kids aren’t going up as quickly as they used to.  The costs have gone up an average of 4.3% per year since 1960 . . . but this year, they’re only up 3%.

(CNN/Money)

